Aug. 11 is almost here, and Georgia 811 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact Georgia 811 prior to any digging project. Georgia residents can contact 811 at www.Georgia811.com or via the three-digit 811 phone number to have underground public utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811.