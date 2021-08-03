AU President Dr. Brooks Keel: Telemedicine, Broadband Saved Lives during COVID-19
During the coronavirus pandemic, families, businesses, and academic institutions were forced to adapt and innovate. In addition to the many health care needs created by the virus itself, the medical community was in desperate need of ways to provide care safely, effectively and efficiently to patients – especially the medically fragile. Many of these challenges were solved by doubling down on telemedicine efforts backed by robust broadband networks throughout the state.savannahceo.com
