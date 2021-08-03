Cancel
Small & Midsize Business CEOs' Confidence Continues to Rise Despite Labor Challenges

savannahceo.com
 4 days ago

Confidence among CEOs in the second quarter of 2021 has risen to its highest level in three years, according to the Vistage CEO Confidence Index, which measures sentiment on various economic and business topics among small and mid-sized business leaders. Despite the Vistage CEO Confidence Index rising to 108.8, many business leaders are faced with hiring challenges following the pandemic.

savannahceo.com

