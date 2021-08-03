What To Expect From Electronic Arts’ FY22 Q1?
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is scheduled to report its fiscal FYQ1 2022 results on Wednesday, Aug 4. We expect the company to likely post revenue and earnings above the consensus estimates. Electronic Arts, in-line with other gaming companies, is likely to benefit from higher gaming engagement levels seen over the recent quarters, bolstering its overall revenue growth. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that Electronic Arts’ valuation is $170 per share, which is 18% above the current market price of around $144, implying EA stock has more room for growth, in our view. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Electronic Arts Pre-Earnings has additional details.www.forbes.com
