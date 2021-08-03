Georgia Southern's Daniel Cox on Modern Manufacturing Facilities

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations. Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.