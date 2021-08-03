Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Georgia Southern's Daniel Cox on Modern Manufacturing Facilities

savannahceo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounding Chair of Manufacturing Engineering at Georgia Southern Daniel Cox talks about the Manufacturing Engineering degree and what a modern manufacturing facility looks like. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.

savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Henry County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia-Pacific expands manufacturing in Henry County

McDONOUGH — Georgia-Pacific is expanding its manufacturing footprint for curbside recyclable paper padded mailers to support growing demand for more sustainable shipping envelopes with two new locations, one in McDonough and the other in Jonestown, Penn. The McDonough expansion will take place in leased space at 1400 Ga. Highway 42.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Fujifilm looking to expand manufacturing facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley continues to make a name for itself in the biotech world as several businesses look to expand, including Fujifilm Diosnyth Biotechnologies. The gene therapy and vaccine manufacturing company planted roots in the Brazos Valley back in 2014 and has since grown to employ more...
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Georgia Power Area Manager Misty Fernandez named Chair of the Latin American Association

Georgia Power Area Manager for North Fulton and North DeKalb Misty Fernandez has been named the Chair of the Latin American Association, the largest and oldest Hispanic serving organization in the state. She began her two-year term in July. In her role as chair, Fernandez is currently leading the largest fundraiser ever for the organization with the Latin Fever Ball this October.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Purple Celebrates Official Grand Opening Of McDonough Manufacturing Facility

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) - Get Report ("Purple"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today celebrates the official grand opening of its newest manufacturing facility in Henry County, located just 27 miles south from Atlanta. Local officials joined Purple executives for a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion.
Seattle, WAPosted by
TheStreet

3DX Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Manufacturing Facility/Real Estate

SEATTLE, WA, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - 3DX Industries, Inc.(DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Specialty Metal Works, LLC., which includes a 5 acre land parcel and manufacturing facility.
Ohio Staterejournals.com

Pure Development building manufacturing facility for GE Aviation in Ohio

Pure Development has recently begun construction on an advanced manufacturing facility for GE Aviation in Beavercreek, Ohio. The new 280,000-square-foot facility will house new lean engine manufacturing of complex gas turbine engine components and electrical and mechanical systems for civil and military aviation applications, as well as aero derivative applications.
Georgia Statevaldostaceo.com

Southern Georgia’s Labor Force Increased Over the Year

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Southern Georgia’s labor force increased over-the-year. "We are continuing to see an increase in the number of jobs available and very few actual reported layoffs through the WARN system, both good signs of an improving economy,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We must continue to work together to connect those seeking work with the many jobs available that offer stable salaries and competitive benefits.”
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
Warner Robins, GAwgxa.tv

Ribbon-cutting held for Tyonek Manufacturing new facility

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Tyonek Manufacturing Group is expanding with another facility opening in Warner Robins. A ribbon cutting was held at 44 Green Street at the 47,500 square feet facility just outside the gate of Robins Air Force Base. The expansion will allow the company to expand their manufacturing...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

NLaws Produce Announces New Partnership, Formation Of New Venture

NLaws Produce, Savannah’s leading, family-owned wholesale produce distribution company, announced a new relationship with the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In May, an employee of GDA introduced NLaws to representatives of Georgia Fresh Pack (GFP). GFP repacks fruit...
Downingtown, PAPosted by
DELCO.Today

As Sister Company to Exton’s All-Fill, Auger Fabrication Turns Dated Manufacturing Building in Downingtown into State-of-the-Art Facility

Until recently, All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery with a global presence, and its sister company, Auger Fabrication, had been working together under the same roof since 1984. As a company, All-Fill was built on its line of vertical auger fillers, which have been used around the world since...
Watertown, CTStamford Advocate

Siemon Expands Its Data Center and Fiber Expertise

WATERTOWN, Conn. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the expansion of its data center and fiber expertise with the addition of three new experts that combined bring more than 75 years of industry experience to the company. Gary Bernstein,...
Arizona Statechannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 06 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 6, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Industrycommunitynewscorp.com

Global Food Service Equipment Market 2021 Business Standards and Competition Landscape 2027 |Electrolux, Libbey Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The report curated by Zion Market Research on the Global Food Service Equipment Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Size, Share, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis, And Forecast, 2021-2027 is the finest fabrication of expertise and trust. The report elaborates the industry-wide research analysis on the dynamics of the parent industry. The report is based on multidisciplinary approaches to unveil the possible avenues and untapped potential in the global Food Service Equipment market. Our analysts have deeply assessed the competitive landscape and projected the strategic framework adopted by successful leaders in the market.
Thomasville, GAsavannahceo.com

GRSP: 75 Years and Going Strong, Dedicating Historical Landmark

From a humble beginning of just four students in 1946, Georgia Rotary Student Program (GRSP) has provided ambassadorial scholarships for more than 3,690 young men and women from 108 countries. During 2019-2020, the last year the program functioned, almost four dozen students from around the world were involved. This 2021/2022...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Dalet Announces New Hires to its Leadership Team

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations. Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.

Comments / 0

Community Policy