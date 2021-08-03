Survey: US Consumers Are Feeling Better Financially, and Ready to Spend on Products, Services, and Investment

Entrepreneurs who agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business" were 65.9% in July, below the record level of 76.9% reached in June. Nonetheless, 44.4% of respondents report that the pandemic actually increased the desire to control their own destinies through business ownership. FranchiseInsights.com compiles monthly the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™(SSI) of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses for sale.