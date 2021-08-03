Cancel
Survey: US Consumers Are Feeling Better Financially, and Ready to Spend on Products, Services, and Investment

savannahceo.com
 4 days ago

Buoyed by vaccinations, widespread economic reopening, and a new round of government stimulus, American consumers reported spending more—and cutting back less—across a range of categories in the second quarter of 2021. According to the US Consumer Dynamics Report: Q2 2021, part of a series drawn from The Conference Board® Global Consumer Confidence Survey, just 8 percent of respondents had no spare cash to spend in Q2—down from 17 percent in Q1.

