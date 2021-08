The one thing Cam Jordan isn’t low on is energy. After almost an hour on the phone, the New Orleans Saints defensive end was still barking prophecies to me about his team’s future. Plenty about that future remains up in the air—for the first time in forever, the Saints will enter the season without Drew Brees under center—but plenty remains the same. In year 11, Jordan is still one of the best at his position in the NFL. He’s still trying to get better. And, naturally, he still hates the Falcons.