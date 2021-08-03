Summer's not over yet: Try these family friendly all-day adventures

Squeeze in a few more all-day adventures before school resumes and the days become shorter with these family friendly ideas:. Visitors to Beech Creek’s Butterfly House can observe 21 species of native Ohio butterflies, skippers and moths, learn about the food and plants that support the pollinators and hand-feed the butterflies using a sugar-water mixture. You also can observe 21 species of native Ohio caterpillars, explore a 2,000-square-foot conservatory with more than 20 hands-on learning stations, visit the birds at the raptor and wildlife sanctuary or play in the sensory gardens or Logs O’ Fun Playground.