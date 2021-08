As a Champaign area resident, a former high school civics teacher, and a member of FairVote Illinois, a nonpartisan group advocating for ranked choice voting (RCV), I want local residents to know about the potential benefits of RCV here at home, especially in light of The News-Gazette’s July 2nd editorial “Let New York City’s pain be everyone else’s gain” which incorrectly blames delays and confusion of the recent NYC mayoral results on the city’s new RCV system. RCV is an electoral reform that can improve representation and reduce partisanship, at all levels of government. And, coincidentally, Champaign County is in a unique position to be an innovator and leader in this reform.