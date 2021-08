Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff introduced legislation Wednesday that he says will protect Americans’ right to vote from state legislatures. “We see that politicians in Georgia and in states across the country are seeking to restrict access to the ballot, targeting Black voters just to gain a partisan advantage in elections,” Ossoff said at a virtual press conference Thursday. “The Right to Vote Act of 21 would establish for the first time an affirmative right to vote for U.S. citizens in federal statute.”