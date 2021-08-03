Walking daily has become a necessary part of my life

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. A June 10 article on SciTech Daily reports on a study published in the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, or EASD, that concluded that the term “metabolically healthy obesity” is highly misleading. Patients who may not have such issues as high blood pressure or elevated blood sugar still face significant risk for life-threatening illnesses, including type 2 diabetes, respiratory illnesses, stroke, and heart disease. In some cases, metabolically healthy obese individuals were as much as 76% more likely to suffer or die from one of the aforementioned illnesses compared to non-obese individuals. Southern California-based medical weight loss center West Medical says the study highlights the fact that patients with weight problems by any name face substantial risks to their health and should consider medical intervention and weight loss surgeries such as a gastric sleeve when called for.
