Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corbin, KY

Walking daily has become a necessary part of my life

By Mark White
Corbin News Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a kid, I never liked getting shots. One thing that my parents never had to worry about was me and especially my sister (whose hatred of needles is on a whole other unmatched level) coming in with a tattoo. Wasn’t going to happen. No offense to anyone...

www.thenewsjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Corbin, KY
Lifestyle
City
Corbin, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Exercise#Stress#Health Food#Needles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Related
FitnessSan Marcos Daily Record

Healthy habits that can become part of a daily routine

A person’s habits can have a strong impact on his or her overall health. Unhealthy habits like smoking and living a sedentary lifestyle can increase a person’s risk for various conditions and diseases. On the flip side, healthy habits like eating a nutritious diet and getting enough sleep can bolster ...
AstronomyBBC

'Walking to space was the best day of my life'

A nine-year-old with a rare genetic condition which causes his joints to dislocate has walked the distance between Earth's atmosphere and the boundary of space. Tim, who has hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and autism, walked 62 miles (100km) around his hometown of Tuxford, Nottinghamshire, over six weeks to raise money for charity Newlife.
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Weight Loss Surgery Importance Underlined by Study Showing the Health Dangers of All Obesity, says West Medical

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. A June 10 article on SciTech Daily reports on a study published in the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, or EASD, that concluded that the term “metabolically healthy obesity” is highly misleading. Patients who may not have such issues as high blood pressure or elevated blood sugar still face significant risk for life-threatening illnesses, including type 2 diabetes, respiratory illnesses, stroke, and heart disease. In some cases, metabolically healthy obese individuals were as much as 76% more likely to suffer or die from one of the aforementioned illnesses compared to non-obese individuals. Southern California-based medical weight loss center West Medical says the study highlights the fact that patients with weight problems by any name face substantial risks to their health and should consider medical intervention and weight loss surgeries such as a gastric sleeve when called for.
YogaPsych Centra

My Life With OCD: When Relaxation Techniques Become a Compulsion

Some people may find relaxation methods helpful when managing anxiety symptoms. But for me, one of them specifically became anxiety-inducing. Breathe in for 4 seconds. Hold it for 7 seconds. Breathe out for 8 seconds. This is called the 4-7-8 breathing technique. It was developed by Andrew Weil as a tool to help people manage stress and anxiety.
Public Safetyhumphreydemocrat.com

EMTs become life savers

“Saves” are rare, so when they get one, it’s worth recognizing those who made it possible. Saturday evening, the Humphrey EMTs were honored for saving the life of Shawn Korth on June 7. The night, which featured a dinner, was held at the Scalehouse and was spent recognizing the volunteer...
Books & LiteratureValley Breeze

MY LIFE – My cup runneth over

After a summer that has been alternately too hot, too wet, or sometimes both at once, it is with a sigh of relief that I now slide into what is my favorite time of the year, late summer and autumn. The full realization of it hit me unexpectedly yesterday. I...
PetsMarshall News Messenger

Pet talk: Heart murmurs in dogs: Diagnosis, causes, treatments

Dog owners do not need to be veterinarians to know that a healthy heart is as important for our furry friends as it is for humans. Yet there can be a lot of confusion surrounding cardiac issues in animals, especially when it comes to heart murmurs. Dr. Sonya Wesselowski, an...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
Page Six

Sandra Lee shows off 25-pound weight loss on red carpet

Sandra Lee is showing off the results of her hard work. The celebrity chef revealed her weight loss — and slim figure — in a strapless chartreuse Matičevski gown while attending the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy, Saturday. “I’m having the best summer of my life,” Lee,...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Women's HealthPosted by
InspireMore

‘At 30 weeks pregnant, he took me into his office and began to talk about a recurrence.’: Three-time cancer survivor delivers miracle baby during chemo

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Have you ever felt a moment of your life when you think: I am the happiest I could ever have dreamed of…happier than anything my heart could have imagined! It was at that time in my life when I was suddenly thrust into the depths of the darkest moments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy