Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

China's Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry

By ZEN SOO
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abHiX_0bGAGY0400

HONG KONG — (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent Holdings, said Tuesday it will limit gaming time for minors and ban children under age 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media article called games “spiritual opium."

Tencent’s pledge to curb gaming for minors came hours after the company’s stock plunged as much as 11% following a critique published by the Economic Information Daily, a newspaper affiliated with China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

The newspaper article named Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game as one that minors were addicted to, and cited a student as saying that some played the game for eight hours a day. The online article was removed hours later.

“‘Spiritual opium’ has grown into an industry worth hundreds of billions,” the newspaper said, adding that no industry should be allowed to develop in a manner that will “destroy a generation.”

On Tuesday, Tencent said in a statement it will limit gaming time for minors to one hour a day, and two hours a day during holidays. Children under age 12 will also be prohibited from making purchases within the game, the company said.

Under Chinese law, users under age 18 can play online games for a maximum of one and a half hours a day, and three hours during holidays.

Tencent also called for the industry to control gaming time for minors and discuss the possibility of banning those younger than 12 from playing games.

It was not clear if Tencent issued the curbs in light of the article. The company did not immediately comment.

The critique of the gaming industry sparked a selloff of stocks in Chinese gaming companies including NetEase amid fears that the gaming industry could be the next to experience a clampdown.

Chinese authorities in recent months have targeted e-commerce and online education, implementing new regulations to curb anti-competitive behavior after years of rapid growth in the technology sector.

Last month, authorities banned companies that provide tutoring in core school subjects from turning a profit, wiping out billions in market value from online education companies such as TAL Education and Gaotu Techedu.

“Obviously there’s great concern over policy uncertainty because this is not just about online education, there was also talk about data security and now, about mobile games,” said Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

“So the future will be highly uncertain, it is difficult to give a fair valuation on these stocks and investors will take a wait-and-see approach and be relatively prudent in this sector as we don’t know what will happen next.”

Tencent’s stock price closed down 6.11% at 446 Hong Kong dollars on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tencent Holdings#State Media#Stocks#Ap#Xinhua News Agency#Chinese#Netease#Tal Education#Everbright Sun Hung Kai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
Related
Technologytheedgemarkets.com

China’s tech clampdown herds investors into hardware stocks

(Aug 7): Asia’s hardware technology stocks, led by chipmakers, are getting back in the spotlight as China’s regulatory onslaught casts a shadow over some of the region’s biggest and hottest software names. The MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology Index that includes the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung...
EconomyFOXBusiness

China’s antitrust regulator planning to fine Meituan about $1 billion

SINGAPORE — China’s antitrust regulator is preparing to impose a roughly $1 billion fine on food-delivery giant Meituan for allegedly abusing its dominant market position to the detriment of merchants and rivals, according to people familiar with the matter. The penalty could be announced in the coming weeks, and Meituan...
Economythecryptoupdates.com

China’s Digital Yuan Places Ant And Tencent In An Off-Kilter Position

HONG KONG—China is looking on private-area pioneers Ant Group Co. also, Tencent Holdings Ltd. to help it foster state-upheld advanced money that compromises the pair’s very trendy expense organizations. The Folks’ Financial establishment of China in most recent months has sped up the testing of its advanced yuan, setting the...
Economyinvesting.com

Tencent Investor Prosus Slumps Amid China’s Ed-Tech Crackdown

(Bloomberg) -- Tech investor Prosus (OTC: PROSF ) NV fell sharply in Amsterdam trading after China’s move to place restrictions on the country’s education tech sector caused a plunge in shares in online giant Tencent (HK: 0700 ) Holdings (OTC: TCEHY ) Ltd. Prosus plunged as much as 9.3% Monday,...
GamblingPosted by
Reuters

Tencent says will further curb minors' time on 'Honor of Kings' game

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings on Tuesday said it would introduce new measures to reduce minors’ access to and time spent on its “Honor of Kings” game, a move it plans to eventually roll out to its full games line-up. Players under the age of 12 will be prohibited from spending money in the game, and time restrictions on minors will also be tightened from 1.5 hours to 1 hour on non-holidays, and from 3 hours to 2 hours on holidays, Tencent said in a statement posted on one of its official WeChat accounts.
InternetNeowin

Tencent's messaging app WeChat halts new user registrations in China

Tencent's subsidiary WeChat has temporality closed new user registrations in China. As per Reuters, the move is to enable the company to upgrade its tech "to align with relevant laws and regulations" in mainland China. WeChat is expected to restore registration services after completing the upgrade in early August. For...
TechnologySeekingalpha.com

Tencent tumbles as Chinese state media dubs online gaming 'spiritual opium'

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Thought the Chinese crackdowns were over? Guess again. The online gaming sector...
Gamblingmarketresearchtelecast.com

China demonizes online gaming: Tencent’s share price falls

A newspaper belonging to the state-owned Chinese news agency has heavily criticized online games and portrayed them as harmful to children’s development. As a result, the share price of the leading Chinese technology and games company Tencent fell significantly. Tencent had to announce restrictions for children and teenagers in one of their most popular online games.
Video Gamesmoneyweek.com

Tencent shares dive as China targets video games industry

China’s ongoing crackdown on different segments of the economy took yet another twist on Tuesday. Hong Kong-listed shares in internet company Tencent – which makes 30% of its revenue from its online games business – fell as much as 12% on Tuesday after China released an article likening the video games industry to “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs”.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

China's minors able to buy e-cigarettes despite ban - state media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Wednesday reported that many minors are able to purchase e-cigarettes in the country despite a ban on sales to under-18s and cited a child-protection expert as saying a tougher crackdown was needed. E-cigarettes can be used as a way to quit smoking tobacco but they also contain addictive nicotine. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in a report last month they "may act as a 'gateway' to tobacco consumption" for young people.
Video GamesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-China's Tencent woes hit European and U.S. gaming stocks

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares in U.S. and European-listed gaming companies fell on Tuesday after a steep selloff in China’s social media and video games group Tencent driven by fears the sector could be next in regulators’ crosshairs. Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment company Prosus , which holds a...
Video Gamespymnts.com

Chinese State Media Prompts Tencent To Impose Gaming Restrictions

Chinese state media publication Economic Daily called online gaming a “spiritual opium,” which prompted Tencent to introduce new rules for young players, starting with its flagship “Honor of Kings” game, according to multiple media reports. Although the original article has since been pulled from the state-run newspaper — which is...
Public Healthbuffalonynews.net

15 Chinese officials punished for failing Nanjing COVID-19

Beijing [China], August 7 (ANI): A total of 15 Chinese officials in Jiangsu province's Nanjing city were punished on Saturday for failing to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that has spread across the country, Global Times reported. Chinese state media reported that disciplinary actions against six senior officials were taken after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy