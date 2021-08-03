Cancel
Danbury, CT

56% of Danbury population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 4 days ago

As of last week, 56% of the Danbury population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 63% have received at least one dose. The Vaccine Equity Partnership Funding grant has allowed the City to work with community partners to increase vaccination rates, especially among vulnerable populations. Vaccine community partners completed 23 homebound vaccinations. At-home vaccinations do not require the patient to have any underlying conditions, immobility, or other factors. Acting Health Director Kara Prunty says the outreach portion of the grant has also been successful, and the team made approximately 2,000 outbound calls and canvased 300 houses. They also assisted over 2,000 residents to help them get to a vaccine site or find a vaccine clinic location.

wlad.com

Comments / 0

