How You Can Make This Vacation Your Very Own: Kelly's Vacation Day Two

By Kelly Cordes
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Day one behind us, we got up bright and early last Tuesday. It was a little bit cooler, and it wasn't smoky at that time, so we had a beautiful day to head to Leech Lake. I've never been to Leech before so this was going to be a fun experience.

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
