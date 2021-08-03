How You Can Make This Vacation Your Very Own: Kelly’s Vacation Day Two

Sometimes you don't want to leave your 4-legged friends at home while you go on vacation. Well, you don't have too. I am in the middle of planning my family vacation and thinking about bringing Max with us (our pup). Now some hotels let you bring pets, but there are several out there they no pets are allowed, and we usually board him while we are gone. However, there are some great hotels in both Missouri and Illinois that not only will allow you to bring pets, they encourage it.