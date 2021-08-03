DHS to host drive-thru food distribution every Saturday in August

Danbury High School will host a drive-thru food distribution every Saturday in August for any Connecticut resident, not just Danburians. The event is coordinated by the United Way of Western Connecticut and the Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare. Walnut Hill Community Church is providing logistical and volunteer support for this initiative. Area resident can drive up to 43 Clapboard Ridge Road on Saturdays in August from 10am to 1pm and receive a box of fresh produce. There is no registration or documentation required for this free program.