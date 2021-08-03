Driver Unable To Control Swerving Camper In Rollover Accident South Of Guthrie Center

One person was transported for treatment of suspected minor injuries from a single-vehicle accident last week south of Guthrie Center. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 25 near Monteith Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Michael Morrison of Stuart was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado K1500 and pulling a camper when he lost control on a curve. The truck and camper entered the steep west ditch and both rolled. Morrison told authorities the camper had started swerving and he was unable to get it under control. Witnesses corroborated this account. Morrison also admitted he was not wearing a seat belt and had injured his right wrist. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services. The truck and camper were both deemed a total loss and there was an estimated $500 in damage to a barbed wire fence. Morrison was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to wear a safety belt.