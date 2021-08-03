Album review: Dee Snider moves way beyond Twisted Sister on heaviest disc

In a brand new interview with Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice, Dee Snider revealed that TWISTED SISTER didn't get the first royalty check from its record company until more than a decade after the release of the band's most commercially successful album, "Stay Hungry". "TWISTED SISTER didn't start receiving any album-sales royalties till we recorded 'Heroes Are Hard To Find' for the 'Strangeland' soundtrack," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET. "And in order to get the band to reunite, the record label wiped our debt out. That was 1997. The band had been broken up for 10 years. We had sold tens of millions of records. We had not gotten one royalty check. Ahmet Ertegun [co-founder and president of Atlantic Records], somebody brought up to his attention that we were still in the red all these years later, and they were trying to get us [back] together and said, 'Ahmet, would you please just wipe these guys' account clean? Haven't we got enough from them?' And Ahmet Ertegun probably didn't even know those things. He's the founder of Atlantic Records. He's passed. He's the man; he was sort of the Clive Davis of Atlantic Records. But he saw it and he said, 'They paid enough.' So we've been getting royalty checks. But the ones we should have gotten? Those big ones? We never got 'em."