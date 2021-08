Downsizing in simple terms means selling a larger home to purchase a smaller dwelling. It is true that upsizing was perhaps one of the most notorious trends during the pandemic, but downsizing remains an attractive option to many of our buyers in Costa Rica. There are numerous reasons behind the decision to downsize, and while most commonly associated with retirees, many other people decide to downsize at different ages and stages of life. While for some the decision to shift towards a smaller home may be lifestyle-driven, others see in downsizing a wealth of opportunities to perceive financial gains and to lead an easier life. Read more about the main reasons why homeowners choose to downsize in Costa Rica.