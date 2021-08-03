The Best Road Trips to Take Before Summer Ends
COVID-related lockdowns closed the borders of many countries, severely restricting our opportunities for international travel. Luckily for those who’ve got the travel bug, there are over four million miles of roads within the United States. That translates to nearly endless opportunities for road-tripping through a multitude of landscapes. Deserts, prairies, mountains, and seaside cliffs are just a few of the sights that a summer road trip can offer.247tempo.com
Comments / 0