The Best Road Trips to Take Before Summer Ends

RV camping offers the comforts of home while being surrounded by nature. Camping in an RV is even better next to a lake. Imagine waking up and sipping your coffee while enjoying serene views of the water. From kayaking to parasailing, lakes also offer plenty of activities you can take advantage of while camping. Here are six lakes that would be perfect for your next camping adventure and some great RVs to do it in!