NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health- New Hanover Regional Medical Center, says it’s seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations. The Novant Health System says if current trends continue, it will be on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases its hospitals saw earlier this year. More than 90% of COVID-19 patients currently in Novant’s health system are not vaccinated, and the average age of patients being treated for COVID-19 is the lowest it has been since the pandemic began.