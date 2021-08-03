Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

WATCH: This Bison Battle Has a Clear Winner and Loser

By Prairie Wife
Posted by 
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the middle of the rutting season for Wyoming's Bison population. The rutting season for Bison begins in June and ends in September, and the peak months are July and August. Male Bison at this time are extremely irritable and aggressive, and they can be seen fighting for the attention...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Camping#Yellowstone National Park#Mascot#Wyoming Strong#Bureau Of Land Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Posted by
My Country 95.5

Watch: Wyoming Wolf Pack Too Tough For Grizzly In Yellowstone Battle

You've heard the saying "there's power in numbers", right? A pack of Wolves in Yellowstone show that is absolutely true, even when they're fighting off a Grizzly. The wolf population had nearly become extinct until they were classified as an endangered species in 1973 and the greater Yellowstone Ecosystem became one of three recovery areas. In the mid 1990's 41 wolves were released into Yellowstone and through time, many have moved out of the area where they are not protected. There are an estimated 528 wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (between 12-20 MILLION acres in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho), with about 8 packs with 94 wolves in Yellowstone NP. Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is home to nearly 730 Grizzly bears with about 150 living in Yellowstone park. The Grizzly is listed as a "Threatened Species", but researchers believe the population is doing well.
AnimalsDiscovery

The American Wolf is Making a Comeback

Some 2 million wolves once roamed north before an extermination program conducted by the federal government hunted them into near-extinction. In the 1960s, wolves gained protected status, but they had already disappeared from everywhere in the US except Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park, and part of Minnesota. During the 1980s, wolves began to reestablish breeding packs in northwest Montana, with around 50 found in the state in 1994. Within the next two years, 31 gray wolves from western Canada were relocated to Yellowstone, and a further 10 crossed into the area from Montana.
Animalsnaturettl.com

How to Photograph Bison

When thinking about iconic wild animals, most people normally focus on the large mammals of Africa, or perhaps the big cats found in both Africa and Asia. In the Northern Hemisphere, bears get a lot of attention. But there’s another icon of the north, unique in shape and appearance, which evokes a sense of history and the lost wilderness of the past: the bison.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction

It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then there’s this special brown bear from Russia who hits the water with a rod and reel like a person. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dichka Veronika (@fishing_veronika) […] The post VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Bison Leads Huge Line of Traffic at Yellowstone National Park: VIDEO

Yellowstone National Park is widely famous for a lot of interesting reasons. However, it is not nationally famous for routine bison traffic although it does frequently occur. Nevertheless, park-goers experienced unusually backed-up traffic as one brazen bison decided to take a stroll down the park’s main road. https://youtu.be/SNXzT7OPUJw. Video can’t...
AnimalsPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Grizzly 399 Watches Cubs Eat After Gruesome Elk Calf Kill in the Grand Teton National Park [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

If Disney movies and National Geographic has taught us anything, it is that the circle of life can be both dangerous and vicious amongst wildlife. Grizzly 399, quite arguable the most famous bear in the wild and in the world, along with her four cubs, were captured on camera feasting after a kill in the Grand Teton National Park. Grizzly 399 did all the work taking down an elk calf and then standing watch as the cubs enjoyed the meal.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

This One Thing in Your Yard Can Fend Off Black Widows, Study Says

Summertime means more than warm weather, cold drinks, and trips to the beach—in many places around the world, it also means encountering a whole host of pests you'd largely forgotten about during the colder months of the year. Unfortunately, this includes venomous spiders like black widows, which can be found in many U.S. states and territories, and whose bites can not only cause serious injury and impairment, but may even be fatal, particularly to children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions.
Animalssnowbrains.com

Grizzly Attack Survivor Shares Secrets On How To Survive Bear Attacks

On July 9th, Tom Whitney faced death as he was mauled by what he exclaimed to be a “350-400” pound grizzly bear. Whitney was running Island Park, Idaho when the father of three girls when he made eye contact with a grizzly bear. According to East Idaho News, Whitney exclaimed that after he had made eye contact, the animal charged at him. Tom claims he had to decide very quickly whether to run, climb a tree or make noise. Whitney ended up placing himself between two trees, hoping to trick the bear. Unfortunately, the bear was not so easily fooled, so Whitney resorted to playing dead. While acting unconscious, Whitney slayed in the fetal position with his arms around his head and neck. Although he was now safer than before, the bear continued to claw and scratch at Tom.
AnimalsPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Yellowstone Hiker Gets Bison Surprise(VIDEO)

Always be aware of your surroundings and make sure you read all the signs before you go into a park because you will probably want to know what to do before you run into wildlife just like this guy. @jax3397#yellowstone #buffalo #fypシ♬ original sound - Jackson.Elsey. Jackson Elsey via TikTok.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Wisconsin Wolf Massacre: 216 Wolves Ended Up Dead Due to Hound Slaughter

Conservationists urge Wisconsin to deduct the overkill from the quota for the forthcoming hunt after one-third of the state's wolves were murdered in the last season. Hunters in Wisconsin are permitted to employ hound dogs to kill wolves. Activists are now recording the hunts to raise awareness in the middle of a politically sensitive situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy