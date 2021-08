I happened to be working at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum yesterday along with my buddy, Gerard Fiehler. We had finished assisting some guests from Illinois and North Dakota who had come to see our museum. I had already completed yesterday’s post and then began looking for a story for today. That process led to a discussion between Gerard and me that lasted well over an hour. In the end, I think we solved a problem we found in our German Family Tree, however a few other questions were never resolved. I decided to describe the places where our discussion took us.