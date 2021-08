For the third year, Fast Company is recognizing more than 100 organizations, leaders, and teams that have created cultures of innovation in 2021—no easy task given that many employees have continued to work remotely this year. The companies on the Best Workplaces for Innovators list found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, and in some cases applied their innovation prowess to the challenges of virtual work. A favorite example: PepsiCo embedded management training in the game Minecraft based on a suggestion from an employee’s child.