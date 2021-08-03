Education Advocates: Blueprint Board Must Have Members With Expertise in Race Equity
While our community still revels in the victory of overriding the governor’s veto of the landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the fight for racial equity in our schools is far from over. With just days left in the application window for the Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB), it is critical that the nominating committee prioritize race equity in the selection process of the board.www.marylandmatters.org
