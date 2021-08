Indianapolis-based Citimark has added Adam Broderick to its Investments team, effective immediately. As Managing Director, Office Investments, Broderick will spearhead new business development responsibilities, focusing on the acquisition of office and mixed-use properties in the Midwest and Southeast regions. Additionally, he will be responsible for setting and implementing the investment strategy for each acquired asset, including value-add projects in fast-growing cities to include: Indianapolis, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, and Tampa.