Auburn’s offensive line has been one of the biggest question marks on the team, and the group has been much maligned in recent seasons. That was certainly the case last year, when the unit was replacing four of its five starters — and doing so without the benefit of spring practices — and had some uneven performances during the Tigers’ disappointing 6-5 campaign. With eight players who have starting experience returning to the fold this fall, though, Auburn’s offensive line is looking to change its perception when it takes the field for the first time Sept. 4 against Akron.