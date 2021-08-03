COVID-19 herd immunity? It's not going to happen, so what next?

Q: Now that half of the population is vaccinated, doesn’t that protect unvaccinated people as well?. A: No, we have not had enough people vaccinated to reach herd immunity. So, in fact, unvaccinated people are putting everyone at risk by spreading the disease and enabling new mutations of it to develop. The present surge in COVID infections, the trend towards inundating hospitals again, the need for everyone to go back to wearing masks while indoors in certain situations, the likelihood that our children will need to wear masks while in school - and if things get worse that schools may again be forced to go to distance teaching - is ALL attributable to those who have not been vaccinated. Concisely: if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem, and in this case since the solution to controlling COVID is being vaccinated, those who are not vaccinated are driving the continuation of this pandemic.