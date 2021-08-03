Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dutchess County, NY

Is it Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in the Hudson Valley?

By Robyn Taylor
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ve seen a lot of distracted drivers, especially on Route 9 in Dutchess County, but that may be because there are so many lights that you actually get to see what is distracting those drivers. Usually it’s a cell phone. Sometimes it’s because they’re eating, and once I actually saw a man playing the violin while driving. No lie. And sometimes the driver is busy with the dog on their lap. That got me thinking.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Lifestyle
Dutchess County, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Lap Dog#Nys#Dmv#Guinness#Equine Rescue Resources#Facebook#Hudson Valley Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Ulster County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Capsized Kayaker Rescued in Ulster County

A 72-year old Staten Island man was rescued by various Ulster County emergency response agencies on Wednesday August 4th, after his kayak capsized. At approximately 12pm on Wednesday August 4th, Ulster County police received a 911 call from Chodikee Lakee in the area of the boat launch, with a report of an overturned/capsized kayaker who was unable to swim.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Any Idea What This Poughkeepsie Business Was Back in the Day?

Before this Poughkeepsie location helped with body issues, what business called this location home?. Over the last few weeks, we've had so much fun trying to identify what used to be in certain locations across the Hudson Valley. If you've lived in the area, like I have for the last 30 years or so, you've noticed that so many businesses have come and gone over the years.
HobbiesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

How You Can Get Your New York State Hunting and Trapping License

It is time! Before you head outdoors you will need to make sure that you took the time to get your hunting and fishing license. Now, you ask, how do you go about doing that?. Good news! The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has made the licenses available for 2021-2022. That means you can start thinking about when you are going to get outdoors to hunt or to trap.
Fishkill, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Hit-And-Run Seriously Injures Hudson Valley Father, Help Needed

A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after a jogger was left unconscious on the side of the road from a hit-and-run. According to John Kwon, his father was hit by a car on Route 82 in Fishkill between 5:15 and 6am on Tuesday. Kwon says his father was found on the ground unconscious by a passing car near Schneider's Fishkill Bowling. He suffered spine and rib fractures.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Bethel Woods Announces Enchanting Halloween Experience

Another fun family Hudson Valley holiday-themed outing has just been announced, and this time, it's happening at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts for Halloween. Maybe you've attended their drive-thru Peace, Love & Lights holiday event in the past and thought to yourself, "I could go for more of this."
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

2 Reportedly Dead, 9 Injured In Crash That Shut Down Route 17

Two people are reportedly dead, with two fighting for their lives and seven others injured in a crash that shut down Route 17 in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 17 near Sands Road between exits 118 and 119 in the town of Wallkill. The public was told to avoid the area as police investigated.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Picture-Perfect Farmhouse with a Money-Making Track Record for Sale Near Poughkeepsie

If you have ever wanted to live on a farm that was more than just a barn and some fields I may have found you your next place to hang your hat and store your boots. A Hudson Valley farm spanning 14 acres complete with a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom farmhouse has become available just in time for you to bring your family and your family business. 690 New Paltz Road in Highland is the type of property you can live and work on 24-7-365.
Kingston, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Kingston Man Impaired By Heroin Caused Head-On Crash

A Hudson Valley man caused serious injury when he crashed head-on into a car impaired by heroin. On Monday, 28-year-old Jonathan Keefe of Kingston was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after previously pleading guilty on May 20, to vehicular assault in the Second Degree and DWAI by the combined influence of drugs as a Class E felony.

Comments / 0

Community Policy