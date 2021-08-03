Cancel
House Rent

Renters brace for evictions as moratorium expires, virus cases resurge

By Catherine Thorbecke and Nicolas Rothenberg, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
NEW YORK — A major lifeline for millions of Americans was precipitously cut off over the weekend, leaving many families that are still reeling from the economic shock wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic now also at risk of losing their homes.

Notwithstanding last-minute scrambles from some lawmakers to extend it, the federal eviction moratorium instituted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expired at midnight on Saturday.

The lapse in the pandemic-era protection that shielded vulnerable Americans from homelessness during the health crisis also comes as coronavirus cases resurge across the country. Millions of renters are now bracing for what happens next.

"It's more than stress, it's depression -- this is rock bottom," Jim Shock, 53, a West Virginia native who lost his job amid the pandemic and now faces eviction, told ABC News. "I don't see an upside, and I don't mind being humbled, being humbled doesn't bother me. Struggles give you strength, and I'm all about all that. But yeah, this is probably as bad as it's been, and I don't know what I'm going to do."

Terriana Julian Clark, 27, a mother of two from Harvey, Louisiana, said the past year has been marked by sickness, unemployment and homelessness before she moved into a home in February. In April, she became sick and suddenly unable to work at her in-person job. As bills and back-rent have piled up, she said she's now waiting for an eviction notice from her landlord with the moratorium expired.

"He already told me, if I don't have any type of money for him on the first day, he's going to put out a 5 to 10 day eviction notice," Clark said in an interview with ABC News' "Start Here."

"I slept in my car from January 2020 to January 2021," she said, adding that she expects to move back into her Ford Mustang if she loses her home again -- though she said she doesn't want to put her children through that experience again.

"It was really hard," Clark said, "to get gas, food, water. Making sure they have clothes on their back -- because we couldn't wash every day. So, like, having clean clothes is not like a necessity, not an option for us. I literally could feel the weight of the sweat from us in the seats."

"I literally filled out 64 job applications in one month and only heard from two people," the mom said, adding, "I'm trying to do the best that I can to stay up and not ever go back to where I was."

More than 15 million people live in households that are currently behind on their rental payments, which puts them at risk of eviction, according to a report released last week by the nonprofit Aspen Institute think tank. Broken down further, researchers said that figure includes 7.4 million adults -- which is in line with separate census data that says some 7.4 million adults are not caught up on rent payments as of July 5.

In the next two months alone, approximately 3.6 million American reported that they will likely face eviction, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Aspen researchers also said the threat of eviction disproportionately impacts communities of color. Some 22% of Black renters and 17% of Latino renters are in debt to their landlords, compared to 11% of white renters and 15% overall, the report said.

Shock lamented how the moratorium is ending despite the pandemic not being over in the U.S., saying, "the COVID compassion disappeared so quickly."

"It's not over," he added of the health crisis. "It's probably going to get worse if people don't get vaccinated because of the delta strain."

Data suggests the nation is grappling with a new summer surge in cases. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the U.S. shot up more than 64% compared with the previous week’s, the CDC said in data released last Friday. Presently, the U.S. is averaging some 66,606 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

Moreover, citing new science on the transmissibility of the delta variant, the CDC last week reversed course on its indoor mask guidance -- recommending everyone in areas with substantial or high levels of transmission wear a face covering in public indoor settings whether they are vaccinated or not.

Diane Yentel, the president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), told ABC News via email that a vast majority -- an estimated 80% -- of families currently behind on rent live in communities where the delta variant is surging.

"Having millions of families lose their homes would be tragic and consequential at any time," Yentel said. "It will be especially so as COVID surges and with abundant resources to pay the rent that may not reach them in time."

"This urgent situation demands immediate action by policy makers and stakeholders at all levels," she added, calling on Congress and the Biden administration to extend the moratorium and local governments to improve and expedite getting assistance to tenants who need it to stay housed.

Moreover, Yentel called on the Department of Justice to direct courts to stop evictions for renters who are applying for emergency rental assistance, and on the Treasury Department to eliminate barriers that prevent emergency rental assistance from flowing where it needs to go. Finally, Yentel said the CDC should require landlords provide 30-days notice to renters before beginning eviction actions.

The NLIHC implored the Biden administration to "prevent a historic wave of evictions" in a June letter, arguing that with COVID-19 still present the expiration could lead to a rise in cases and virus deaths.

Research released from Princeton University's Eviction Lab similarly argued in a June report that neighborhoods with the highest eviction filing rates have had the lowest levels of COVID-19 vaccinations. The researchers said their findings suggest "those most at risk of being evicted are still at high risk of contracting and passing the virus."

Shock said another major concern about the eviction ban lifting is that, "Once you're homeless, it's going to be a lot harder for you to get a home."

Aspen Institute policy researchers stated in their report that rental housing debt is "uniquely toxic" due to its lingering consequences in addition to eviction.

"People evicted on the basis of rental debt are likely to face a series of cascading consequences," the report stated. "These may include civil legal actions or debt collection to recover outstanding balances, negative credit reporting that makes it difficult or impossible to rent a new home, short-term or extended homelessness, and a significant decline in physical and mental health."

Researchers added that these long-term consequences can be particularly acute for children.

A majority (57%) of Americans say the eviction and foreclosure moratorium is still needed, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, though support divides sharply based on partisan lines as 75% of Democrats say this compared to 34% of Republicans.

Some Republican lawmakers have argued the moratorium unfairly punishes landlords, and could have unintended consequences such as higher rents if landlords account for the possibility of these moratoriums occurring again in the future. Others, including the Biden administration, have argued that the rental assistance meant to go toward landlords needs to be more efficiently dispersed by state and local governments.

Still, local authorities and renters are now bracing for the fallout of the protections expiring.

Shock said that many Americans who weathered the pandemic and financial downturn may be acting like everything is now going back to normal, but he predicts the nation is now on the precipice of a new housing crisis. The unemployment rate in the U.S. was 5.9% as of the most-recent Labor Department report, still well above the pre-pandemic 3.5% seen in February 2020.

"I think that the worst is yet to come. I think you're going to see a homeless problem spike, you're going to see food banks strained beyond anything that they can imagine," he told ABC News. "After the COVID compassion wears off, then people are going to start bickering about homelessness: 'Where are we going to put them? Where are we going to send them?'"

"It's just the beginning," he added. "I think we're going to see just a surge of homelessness, and all the things that come with that."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related
HomelessCNET

Biden extends eviction ban. What renters need to know about new 60-day order from the CDC

Days after the federal block on evictions expired on July 31, President Joe Biden's administration issued a new order on Tuesday temporarily extending the moratorium for 60 days. The new order is designed to "target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

AOC hits out at Biden over eviction moratorium as police ban her from lying down in overnight Capitol protest

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not taking the end of the eviction moratorium lying down, literally. The New York Democrat is one of many progressive House Democrats who is protesting the lapse in the eviction moratorium, alongside Reps Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones of New York, among others. Ms Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Capitol Police said she and others are not allowed to formally lie down, so they have to stay sitting up.“Yeah, I mean I have a little meditation cushion I’ve been sitting on and some of us are just cycling in and out, giving...
House RentPosted by
Daily Mail

Mom and her disabled son, three, face living in her car after landlord evicts her and hikes up home price as city dwellers flee to rural towns amid pandemic: Tenants left in limbo as CDC issues new eviction ban

The mother of a disabled three-year-old has told how they are facing living in her car after her landlord almost doubled her rent and then started eviction proceedings - before the CDC issued a new eviction ban. An moratorium on residential evictions that kept millions of people from being forced...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Eviction Moratorium Extension Until Oct. 3: Who Is Covered By The New Ban?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued an extension on certain evictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new two-month ban will cover parts of the country that are experiencing a “substantial” or “high” spread of the novel coronavirus, which could account for 80% of U.S. counties and 90% of the population. These places include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, among others, according to data from the CDC. The new freeze will last until Oct. 3.
House RentPosted by
The Independent

Here’s the hourly wage you need to make to afford a two-bedroom apartment in every state

No person working a full-time job earning minimum wage can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the US, according to a new report that illustrates the gulf between Americans’ income and the rising costs of housing.The report, from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, found that there is not a single state, county or city anywhere in the country where a person working 40 hours a week on minimum wage can afford rent for a two-bedroom property. An hourly “housing wage” – what Americans would need to earn to afford a fair-market rental and utilities without spending more than...

