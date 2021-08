When Simone Biles stepped up to the balance beam during the event finals of the Tokyo Olympics, the world held its collective breath. It had been a week since Biles had withdrawn from the team finals after experiencing the "twisties," a mental block that caused her to get lost in the air during her vault in the first rotation. She would go on to explain that she couldn't "even fathom twisting," and that unlike bouts she'd had before, this case of the twisties had affected her skills on every apparatus.