Armored $600K Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard can withstand assault weapon fire

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class brims with breakthrough tech, from incredible biometric-sensing that pulls up driver presets based on fingerprint, voice or facial recognition to multi-hue LEDs that illuminate the cockpit and make phased changes depending on the driver’s desire. Perhaps the most impressive update is the company’s development of rear-seat airbags that deploy from the back panels of the front passenger seats. This has never been done in any other vehicle before, partly because it required massive engineering. Front airbags in a car are designed to deploy from a fixed point in relation to the front seats, they will fill the gap between driver and front-seat passenger pretty much wherever the seats are raked to, but according to engineers at Mercedes-Benz, protecting rear-seat passengers presented a far greater challenge.