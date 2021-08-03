Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Canaveral, FL

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is back: How to watch Tuesday’s launch

By Catherine Thorbecke, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.) — After a very public flop in 2019, Boeing’s chance at redemption for its Starliner spacecraft is finally here. The second test flight for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to launch from the Florida coast on Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. ET, after a launch attempt last week was scrubbed due to an unplanned thruster-firing incident on the International Space Station. The first Starliner launch in December 2019 famously did not go as planned, and the spacecraft never reached the ISS.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Industry#Starliner#Iss#Commercial Crew#United Launch Alliance#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy