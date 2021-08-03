Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Polk County leader says a ‘perfect storm’ looms with State Fair, school starts ahead

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa’s most populous county and host of this month’s Iowa State Fair now has a high level of coronavirus transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Polk County officials are urging all residents to resume wearing masks in public indoor spaces and to get vaccinated. Polk County Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Connolly says the county’s vaccination rate is still too low to prevent the spread of variants.

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Polk County, IA
Health
County
Polk County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Perfect Storm#Iowa State Fair#Cdc#Target#Mercyone Des Moines#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...

Comments / 1

Community Policy