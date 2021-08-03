Request for New Trial In Mollie Tibbetts Murder Case Rejected

(Anamosa, IA) — One of the two inmates accused of killing a nurse and corrections officer at the Anamosa prison in March is pleading guilty to all the charges against him. Thomas Woodard reached a plea agreement on two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and attempt to commit murder in the deaths of correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte, and the injuring of another inmate. Judge Fae Hoover explained to Woodard that he is giving up his right to a trial on the charges by making the pleas. Woodward then pleaded guilty to the murders of McFarland and Schulte. He will be sentenced to life in prison, but his sentencing date has not yet been set. Under the agreement, he will serve his life sentence in his home state of Nebraska.