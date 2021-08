(Undated) – A Robinson woman is facing Felony Theft charges following an investigation into “Misappropriation of Funds.” According to the Indiana State Police, thirty-one-year-old Josie Huff had allegedly misused and misappropriated funds for “self-gain” from the estate of her son, in the amount of nearly two-hundred-fifty-thousand dollars. Huff is the guardian of the estate for her child, who is the son of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer, Robert Pitts. Officer Pitts was killed in the line of duty in May of 2018. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued by the Sullivan County Prosecutor. Huff was taken into custody by the Robinson Police Department and will be transported to the Sullivan County Jail.