The 2021 NBA draft will be held this week. The Phoenix Suns have the 29th pick but no 2nd round pick. How should the Suns approach the draft ?. The Suns were very close to winning games 5 and 6 in the NBA finals. The one glaring weakness was that the Suns had no one to back up Deandre Ayton when was he was resting on the bench. Ayton also seemed to be less effective in the later games of the series, possibly due to fatigue. Dario Saric was meant to be his backup but tore his ACL in the 1st game. Since it can take at least a year for a player to completely recover from a torn ACL he may not be available in the playoffs next year. Frank Kaminsky and Torrey Craig were ineffective backups.