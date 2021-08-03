Areas that needed it most didn’t get much rain in July

The finals days of July saw some blast furnace-type temperatures — but State Climatologist Just Glisan says they weren’t enough to push the month above average. He says when you combine them with the below-average days — things evened out to right around the average July temperature of 74 degrees. Glisan says some two to four-inch rains in the last few days of the month gave some areas above-average precipitation. But other areas of the state missed those quenching rains.