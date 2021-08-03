Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Areas that needed it most didn’t get much rain in July

By Dar Danielson
Radio Iowa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finals days of July saw some blast furnace-type temperatures — but State Climatologist Just Glisan says they weren’t enough to push the month above average. He says when you combine them with the below-average days — things evened out to right around the average July temperature of 74 degrees. Glisan says some two to four-inch rains in the last few days of the month gave some areas above-average precipitation. But other areas of the state missed those quenching rains.

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Tornado#Eight Below#State#Kwqc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentfox2detroit.com

Rain in the area

Scattered showers moving through SE Michigan tonight with better opportunities for rain in the upcoming days. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy