Western Iowa Today

Despite Some Hot Days, July Temperatures In Iowa Were Average

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) State Climatologist Just Glisan (Like listen) says some hot days at the end of July weren’t enough to push the month above average. He says when you combine them with the below-average days, things evened out to the right around the average July temperature of 74 degrees. Glisan says areas got two to four-inch rains in the last few days of the month — while those which needed it the most stayed dry. He says the state’s driest parts in the northeastern corner still have a deficit of six to eight inches below normal precipitation for the calendar year.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
