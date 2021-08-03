Despite Some Hot Days, July Temperatures In Iowa Were Average

(Des Moines, IA) The latest U-S Drought Monitor shows 11 Iowa counties are now in “extreme” drought. The map shows two areas of extreme drought. The state climatologist said the areas in the northwest and east-central Iowa have “missed out on widespread, heavier rains.” The National Drought Mitigation Center reports conditions deteriorated significantly in several large patches in Iowa and Minnesota over the past week. Most of these areas have had up to six inches less than normal rainfall during the past 60 days and up to eight-and-a-half inches short of normal since early May. All of Butler and Franklin counties are now classified as in extreme drought, along with adjacent areas in Grundy, Hardin, Floyd, Bremer, and Black Hawk counties. In northwest Iowa, the extreme drought zone includes Dickinson, Emmett, Kossuth, and Clay counties. More than 33 percent of the state is in “severe” drought and nearly 54 percent is experiencing “moderate” drought.