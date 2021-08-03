CBS19 WEATHER: A stray shower possible this afternoon

Good afternoon! After dealing with a few spotty showers and patchy fog earlier this morning, shower activity has cleared from Deep East Texas. A stray shower or two can't be ruled out this afternoon either, but it won't be a washout of a day.

When it's dry, we'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will remain below-average for this time of year, only reaching the upper-80s.

TONIGHT:

Any showers left on CBS19 radar after sunset will quickly fizzle out. This will leave us a mostly clear sky. You'll also notice that it's less humid and a tad cooler, which is always pleasant this time of year. Temperatures will fall into the low-70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Less humid air filters into East Texas on Wednesday, which will leave us a pleasant afternoon to enjoy outdoors. We'll have a mostly sunny sky and temperatures will remain below-average, topping out near 90 degrees.

Temperatures remain cooler to end the work week as a weak wave of energy will bring a few showers Thursday and Friday.

Make it a great day, East Texas. And don't worry, we've got you covered!