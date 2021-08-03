Choosing this type of advisor could net you an extra $30,000 or more over the next 20 years, but is it the right choice?

CD rates are extremely low. If you're going to open one, take this approach. Normally, putting money into a certificate of deposit, or CD, is not only a smart move, but a financially rewarding one. CDs generally pay more interest than regular savings accounts, so if you have money you're not planning to use for an extended period of time, locking it away in a CD makes sense. That way, you'll earn more interest, and your deposit will be protected by FDIC insurance (provided it doesn't exceed $250,000, which for most of us isn't a problem).