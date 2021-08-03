Injured? We Tested the Alter G, Water Running, and the Lever Runner to Find the Best Alternative
At some point, you will likely find yourself having to deal with or manage an injury, which can put a damper on your running (in more ways than one). This happened to me in December 2019, when I tore the fascia in my calf—resulting in a 12- to 16-week rehab process. Along with following a rehab, strength, and nutrition program, my coach and I also looked at what I could do for training. As you probably have heard many people say: focus on what you can do, in order to help recovery in the best possible way.www.womensrunning.com
Comments / 0