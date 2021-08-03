WalletHub Study on Maryland’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts; Carroll County ranks 11th, Howard County ranks 24th
With more than half of teachers reporting significant learning loss during the pandemic but poorer districts disproportionately impacted, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.scotteblog.com
