The recent months have not been easy for Chrissy Teigen. The mother of two went from twitter darling to a villain in a matter of seconds. It all began with bullying allegations made by Courtney Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and goes by the pronouns they/them. Stodden revealed that Chrissy Teigen had sent them condescending messages when they were 16, even urging them to kill themselves. Stodden was appalled by Teigen’s citation of negativity as the reason she left Twitter, the ‘toxic’ platform, yet they suffered the same fate in Teigen’s hands. In her opinion, it was hypocritical.