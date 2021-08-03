The Utterly Moderate podcast: The Future of Social Security (with Kathleen Romig)

Social Security may be a key income source for you in retirement. The right moves on your part could lead to a more generous benefit. The great thing about Social Security is that it's designed to pay you for life. If the value of your retirement plan fluctuates based on market conditions, you may have a year where you're forced to take smaller withdrawals. But if you qualify for, say, a $2,000 monthly Social Security benefit, that's the amount you'll get every month. In fact, you may get even more once you account for annual cost-of-living adjustments.