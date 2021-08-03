The Utterly Moderate podcast: The Future of Social Security (with Kathleen Romig)
Kathleen Romig joins the Utterly Moderate Podcast to discuss the future of the Social Security program. Romig is a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Her research focuses on Social Security, SSI, paid leave, and other government budget issues. Romig has previously worked at the Social Security Administration, Social Security Advisory Board, Congressional Research Service, and Office of Management and Budget.www.kxly.com
Comments / 0