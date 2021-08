Washington state’s Long-Term Care Trust Act is set to take effect at the beginning of 2022, and the only time to opt out of the new tax is fast approaching. The Long-Term Care Trust Act was signed into law in May 2019. It is a 0.58% payroll tax, meaning, for an individual making $100,000, $580 per year will be deducted. These dollars will help fund long-term care of the individual paying the tax. There is no maximum on what can be collected.