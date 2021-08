“I’m In The Mood For Love” is a classic American standard, a torch song that’s been a part of popular culture for nearly a century. The song presumably, for instance, inspired the title of Wong Kar-Wai’s most famous film. Jimmy McHugh and Dorothy Fields wrote the song in 1935, and Frances Langford sang it in the movie Every Night At Eight that year. Since then, plenty of different people have offered their own takes on “I’m In The Mood For Love,” including Charlie Parker, Fats Domino, Rosemary Clooney, Shirley Bassey, and Bryan Ferry. Today, Billie Eilish has taken a crack at it.