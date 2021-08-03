Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta Regional Airport Utilizes Grant Funding for Facility Improvements

valdostaceo.com
 4 days ago

In March 2020, U.S. lawmakers passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill called the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act to alleviate the impact of an economic downturn set in motion by the global coronavirus pandemic. The Valdosta Regional Airport has utilized funds from the CARES Act and other grants to make necessary updates to their facilities. Jim Galloway, Executive Director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority, shares what improvements have been made and how they will help improve passengers traveling experience.

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lowndes County, GA
Lowndes County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Valdosta, GA
Lifestyle
Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Lowndes County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Galloway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Coronavirus Aid Relief#The U S Government#Covid#State#Delta Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy