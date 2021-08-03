Valdosta Regional Airport Utilizes Grant Funding for Facility Improvements

In March 2020, U.S. lawmakers passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill called the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act to alleviate the impact of an economic downturn set in motion by the global coronavirus pandemic. The Valdosta Regional Airport has utilized funds from the CARES Act and other grants to make necessary updates to their facilities. Jim Galloway, Executive Director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority, shares what improvements have been made and how they will help improve passengers traveling experience.