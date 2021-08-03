Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Foreign Outflows From Asian Equities Surge in July on Virus Worries

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Foreigners dumped Asian equities in July on mounting concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus, while China's crackdown on its tech companies also hit sentiment. Last month, cross-border investors sold equities worth a combined net total of $10.6 billion in South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Equities#Reuters#Fed#Asia Pacific#Bnp Paribas#Chinese#South Korean#Philippine#Vietnamese#Indonesian#Ig#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Related
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. On Friday, Wall Street ended at a new high...
WorldNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Markets Advance, With Hong Kong Shares Up Almost 1%

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Monday, with indexes in Australia, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland posting gains. Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.16% as investors kept an eye on the Covid-19 situation in the country. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7354 against the greenback, climbing from an earlier level around $0.7326. The Aussie fell from levels above $0.7400 following a resurgent dollar Friday on the back of strong nonfarm payrolls data.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Goldman slashes China growth forecast on Delta virus outbreak

(Aug 9): Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded its economic growth forecast for China as measures to contain the fast-expanding Covid-19 resurgence curb spending. The economists cut their projection for quarter-on-quarter growth of gross domestic product in the third quarter and also lowered their full-year GDP growth forecast to 8.3% from 8.6%, according to a report released late Sunday. The prediction assumes the government will bring the outbreak under control in about a month, and follows the downgrade by Nomura Holdings Inc. earlier this month.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

China Reports More COVID-19 Cases While Some Cities Kick off New Tests

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported more COVID-19 cases as it entered the third week of its current outbreak on Monday, while some cities added rounds of mass testing in the effort to stamp out locally-transmitted infections. The highly infectious Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen cities...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, with a strong rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in highly-valued tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth fanned hopes of fresh policy easing. ** Hong Kong stocks also gained, despite a fall in index heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares slip as virus, regulatory concerns weigh

* Property sector down 0.6%; Evergrande slumps on downgrade. Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed lower on Friday, hit by concerns over tightening government regulations and rising COVID-19 cases in China, even as southbound inflows from mainland investors offered support. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 25.29 points, or 0.1%, at 26,179.40, though it finished up 0.84% for the week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.25% to 9,273.55. ** The drop came as China on Friday reported its highest daily count for new coronavirus infections in its current outbreak. The rise in cases has fuelled concern about the outlook for China’s uneven economic recovery. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking healthcare firms fell 2.26%, as WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc dropped 4.85%, making it the biggest loser on the Hang Seng. ** The financial sector edged 0.08% lower and the property sector dipped 0.6%. ** Shares of highly indebted property developer China Evergrande Group slumped 4.59% after rating agency S&P Global downgraded the credit ratings for Evergrande and some subsidiaries. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.24% at 3,458.23, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.55%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.21%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.33%. ** Trading was relatively thin, with about 1.56 billion Hang Seng index shares changing hands, roughly 72.5% of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.15 billion shares a day and down from 1.70 billion on Thursday. ** But mainland investors were net buyers on the day. Refinitiv data showed flows from mainland investors through the Southbound leg of the Bond Connect programme topped HK$7 billion ($900.21 million).
Stocksbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Stocks stable, dollar up before US jobs data

Stock markets steadied and the dollar firmed Friday before the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight strength of recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Around midday, European equities were mirroring a sluggish end to the week for Asian stocks. Wall Street indices hit fresh record highs Thursday...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Equities Mixed

Hawkish Fed comments leave Asian equity markets mixed. Equities were mixed in Asia after Vice-Chairman Clarida’s comments on tapering and rate hikes sent equities lower overnight on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.46% while the NASDAQ clung onto some gains, closing just 0.13% higher, while the Dow Jones fell by 0.92%. Sentiment was not assisted by the ADP Employment data, which rose by much lower than forecast, raising fears that tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payrolls will disappoint.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei gains on positive earnings, virus worries linger

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, underpinned by upbeat earnings from Nippon Yusen , Hitachi Zozen, and Sony Group, although gains were capped by concerns about surging cases of COVID-19. The country reported an unprecedented 14,207 jump in new cases on Tuesday, led by a record 4,166 infections for Olympics-host Tokyo.
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

As Delta Virus Variant Fans Worry About Recovery, Asian Markets Are Mixed.

As Delta Virus Variant Fans Worry About Recovery, Asian Markets Are Mixed. As the impact of the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus type on the global recovery stoked concerns that the prognosis might not be as rosy as previously believed, Asian markets were mixed Tuesday and oil extended losses. While corporate results...
Marketsinvesting.com

China’s Warnings Weigh On Asian Equities

Wall Street finished on a slightly negative note after softer than expected US PMI data. That saw some rotational flows out of cyclical, and tech with the S&P 500 falling 0.19% while the NASDAQ edged 0.06% higher and the Dow Jones fell by 0.29%. The selling pressure was limited by the fall in US yields providing some peripheral support.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

July flows to EM debt strong but stocks see outflow -IIF

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portfolio flows into emerging markets slowed sharply in July, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Tuesday, mostly due to large monthly outflows from equities. Investor sentiment was weighed down by a hawkish Federal Reserve and a regulatory crackdown in Beijing among...
StocksRepublic

Asian markets lower on virus worries after Wall Street slips

BEIJING — European stocks opened higher Tuesday while Asian markets declined as jitters about the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant in China and the United States dented enthusiasm about strong corporate profits. London and Frankfurt advanced while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell. Wall Street futures were higher after...
Stockssanantoniopost.com

Equity indices up despite weak Asian cues, Titan top gainer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Tuesday bucking weak Asian trends with FMCG stocks gaining ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 312 points or 0.59 per cent at 53,263 while the Nifty 50 moved higher by 76 points or 0.48 per cent to 15,961.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rise on China boost, currencies weaken on virus worries

* China sees surge in virus infections * Thailand extends virus lockdown * Indonesia inflation rises By Soumyajit Saha Aug 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Philippine equities leading gains, tracking a rebound in Chinese shares, while currencies in the region weakened on rising COVID-19 cases. Philippine stocks jumped 2.8%, after having lost more than 3% in the previous session, while equities in Taiwan, Japan and China all rose more than 1%. "It is surprising that Asia-Pacific markets are doing this well given the absence of any major good news over the weekend," Margaret Yang, a Singapore-based strategist at IG said. China shares advanced as much as about 2% on Monday, as the benchmark index slightly recuperated from a sharp drop last week following a crackdown on the private education sector. "Investors across the region are likely following participants buying the dip in Chinese stocks... plus the rise in domestic virus cases may leave further room for the PBOC to ease policy going ahead," Yang added. China on Monday reported its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of this year, adding to fears of a surge in infections due to the more virulent Delta variant. On Saturday, the country had reported a slowdown in factory activity as higher raw material costs, equipment maintenance and extreme weather weighed. Investors also expect a slowdown in supply chains across Asia as western economies open up and shift back to services consumption, with pent up demand fading. The Thai baht weakened as much as 0.33% in its worst session since July 19 as the country enhanced restrictions and saw protests against the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Rising COVID-19 cases and stricter curbs also pushed the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine Peso lower. Indonesia reported an uptick in its inflation rate for July as prices of some food and health products rose. However, the latest virus wave would delay inflationary pressures to late 2022 and Indonesia's central bank will not raise benchmark rates till then, Bank Indonesia's governor said in an interview with Reuters. Indonesia's rupiah strengthened slightly, while Jakarta stocks inched higher. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 2 basis points at 1.57% ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.1 basis points at 4.413% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0605 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.04 -5.85 1.93 1.33 China -0.02 +1.00 1.65 -0.57 India -0.02 -1.83 0.66 13.48 Indonesia +0.06 -2.84 0.12 1.64 Malaysia -0.15 -4.84 -0.32 -8.44 Philippines -0.10 -4.02 2.81 -9.71 S.Korea -0.01 -5.58 0.45 11.94 Singapore +0.05 -2.39 -0.58 10.72 Taiwan +0.16 +2.02 1.48 18.81 Thailand -0.30 -9.07 -0.03 4.98 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stockswtvbam.com

European shares slide from peak as Asian worries sour mood

(Reuters) – European stocks fell from record highs on Friday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and regulatory actions in China outweighed optimism around quarterly earnings season and an economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.8% by 0714 GMT, with Asian shares set for their biggest monthly...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Equities Markets Dip Ahead Of FOMC

Asia stock markets fall pre-FOMC, China stabilises. US markets finished lower yesterday, despite blockbuster US tech results, as buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact, and some pre-FOMC risk trimming took the wind out of Wall Street’s sails. The S&P 500 fell 0.47%, the NASDAQ retreated 1.21%, and the Dow Jones eased by 0.29%. US futures on all three are unchanged in slow Asian trade.
Worldbuffalonynews.net

Tibet's foreign trade surges in H1

LHASA, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region surged 140 percent year on year in the first half of 2021, as the region's economy continued to improve and global trade demands picked up, local customs data showed Wednesday. The imports and exports of the...
Marketsmymixfm.com

Beijing crackdown spurs $2.6 billion Chinese equity outflow this week-IIF

LONDON (Reuters) – China’s equity markets suffered outflows of $600 million on Tuesday after bleeding $2 billion on Monday, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said. “These are very weak figures compared to the first half of 2021, when monthly inflows averaged $5.8 billion,” said Jonathan Fortun Vargas, economist at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy