Report: Nearly 58% Of Iowa Electricity From Wind Turbines, Solar Panels
(Washington, DC) — A new report from the American Clean Power Association reports nearly 58 percent of electricity generated in Iowa in 2020 came from wind turbines and solar panels. That puts Iowa in the lead in the country among states for the percentage of electricity generated by renewable sources. The American Clean Power Association says more than five thousand Iowans are directly employed in the renewable energy industry. The association estimates the companies that have installed wind farms in Iowa made 60 million dollars in lease payments to Iowa farmers and other landowners in 2020.
