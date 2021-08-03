Missing Woman’s Body Found In Des Moines River
(Ottumwa, IA) — The body of a missing woman was found in the Des Moines River in Wapello County Sunday afternoon. Helen Elizabeth Showalter’s family had reported her missing the day before, telling authorities the last time they saw her she was walking near Garrison Rock Park. The reports about the discovery of the 60-year-old woman started coming in at about 12:30 p-m. The remains found in the water have been confirmed as hers. Police say they are investigating the case as a suspicious death. The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
